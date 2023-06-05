Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$25.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$30.70.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 29th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.00.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

