Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,599,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.31.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

