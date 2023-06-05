Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Shares of CPRI opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

