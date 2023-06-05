Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE CCL opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

