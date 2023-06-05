Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $337,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $11.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.