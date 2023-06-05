ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 222.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

