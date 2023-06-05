Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $124.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

