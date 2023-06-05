Citigroup Inc. Acquires 29,350 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nano Dimension worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $518.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.78. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 521.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%.

(Get Rating)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.