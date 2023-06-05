Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Gatos Silver as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 636,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 481,897 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,385,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 442,091 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 434,126 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GATO opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $316.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.42. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

