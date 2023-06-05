Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 175.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,014,000 after buying an additional 95,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $221.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.33. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.19.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Stories

