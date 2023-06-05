Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) by 544.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

