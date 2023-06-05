Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 839.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Accuray worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $362.89 million, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Accuray news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

