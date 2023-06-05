Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,381 Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) by 967.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of CPI Card Group worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

PMTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CPI Card Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

CPI Card Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $312.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.33. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $45.95.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

