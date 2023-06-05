Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,440 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Trinseo worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 107.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $498.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

