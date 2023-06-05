Citigroup Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Camtek worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2,787.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 416,108 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 395,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 281,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $2,711,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $28.56 on Monday. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camtek Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

