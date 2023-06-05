Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,694 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of ProAssurance worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,806,000 after buying an additional 74,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of PRA stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $689.96 million, a PE ratio of -255.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -399.92%.

About ProAssurance



ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Further Reading

