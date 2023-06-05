Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,041,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV opened at $51.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

