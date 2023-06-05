Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Benchmark Electronics worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 119,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $24.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $870.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.04. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

