Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.34% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 189,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107,558 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 69.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,206,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 902,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.