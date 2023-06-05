Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,182,000 after purchasing an additional 79,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $25,525.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,824.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $25,525.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,824.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,919.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,350. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Read More

