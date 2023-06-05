Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Shoe Carnival worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 5.9 %

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $570.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

