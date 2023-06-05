Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

