Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,404,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 197,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 111,212 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FDMT opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $610.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 4,976.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics



4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

