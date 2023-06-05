Citigroup Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Unitil worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unitil by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unitil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 10.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 311,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Unitil stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $865.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

