Citigroup Inc. Has $527,000 Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275,537 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT opened at $25.91 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

