Citigroup Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,239 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 621,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

