Citigroup Inc. Has $532,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,351,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

