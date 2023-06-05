Citigroup Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $7,113,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,010,000 after buying an additional 395,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 426,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 360,459 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

SkyWest Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

