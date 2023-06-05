Citigroup Inc. Has $538,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

