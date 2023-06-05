Citigroup Inc. Has $543,000 Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Marcus worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.42 million, a P/E ratio of -57.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

