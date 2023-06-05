Citigroup Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 71,259.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 107,602 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Shares of HBM opened at $4.77 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

