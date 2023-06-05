Citigroup Inc. Has $544,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.82.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.