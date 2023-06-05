Citigroup Inc. Has $550,000 Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mesa Laboratories worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLAB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,028 shares of company stock worth $1,018,145. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $131.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $705.40 million, a P/E ratio of 821.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.