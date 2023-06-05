Citigroup Inc. Has $551,000 Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 99,241 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NS stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.