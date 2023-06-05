Citigroup Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Shares of IRTC opened at $105.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.40. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

