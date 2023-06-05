Citigroup Inc. Has $558,000 Holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 250.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,193 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.68. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

