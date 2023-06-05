Citigroup Inc. Has $559,000 Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 14.39 and a quick ratio of 14.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

