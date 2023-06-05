Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hibbett worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hibbett by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

