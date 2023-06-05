Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $118.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

