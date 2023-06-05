Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWI. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

