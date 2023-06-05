Citigroup Inc. Invests $516,000 in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $14,372,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $7,701,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $7,090,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $6,360,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $4,298,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

