Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of CVRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVRx by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 14.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CVRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $261.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVRx Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVRX shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CVRx from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.