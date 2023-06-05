Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,747 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $962,146.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $962,146.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,438.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,879 shares of company stock worth $498,054. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $29.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

