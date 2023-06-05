Citigroup Inc. Purchases 47,879 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) by 1,406.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Genie Energy worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

GNE stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.41. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genie Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

