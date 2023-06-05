Citigroup Inc. Purchases 8,238 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CADE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of CADE stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

