Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Erasca worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 16.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 13.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERAS. Mizuho began coverage on Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,568.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,568.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,961,253.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

ERAS stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $435.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

