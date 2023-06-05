Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,319 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $380.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.83. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $382.39.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

