Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,293 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after buying an additional 716,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $33.03 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

