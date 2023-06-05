Citigroup Inc. Sells 54,692 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.08 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

