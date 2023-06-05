Citigroup Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Ichor worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ichor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ichor Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

ICHR stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $916.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading

